18-year-old Navy sailor from Mass. among 3 service members killed in Florida crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. — An 18-year-old Navy sailor from Webster was identified as one of the three service members killed in a car crash in Florida Saturday morning.

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Recruit Francois Longdayeyambete enlisted in the Navy in July, shortly after graduating from Bartlett High School.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened early Saturday morning.

The crash is under investigation by the Pensacola Police Department.

Webster Public Schools sent Boston 25 the following statement:

“...Francois was a bright light in our school community. His positivity, humility, and infectious smile brought joy to the halls of Bartlett High School. He had a remarkable ability to lift the spirits of those around him and was a genuinely caring young man who supported and encouraged his peers. Following graduation, Francois pursued his dream of serving our country by joining the United States Navy. He was incredibly proud to have recently completed basic training, a testament to his dedication, determination, and commitment to service. We are immensely proud of Francois, his accomplishments, and the honorable young man he became. His kindness, energy, and compassion left a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to know him...”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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