Man wanted for grisly homicide in Brazil captured in Milford, police say

MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities captured an allegedly violent international fugitive on Thursday.

Fernando Vieira Martins is wanted for homicide in Brazil where he brutally stabbed a victim more than 30 times, according to Milford Police.

Martins reportedly fled to the United States in 2023 and was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by Brazilian law enforcement.

Milford Police officers in coordination with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took Vieira Martins into custody.

He is being held on immigration-related charges while extradition proceedings are pending, according to police.

“Thanks to the collaborative work between our department and HSI, another dangerous individual has been apprehended and will now face justice,” said Robert Tusino, Milford Chief of Police. “The arrest underscores the harsh reality of the current state of our community. This is the second known killer hiding amongst the people of Milford to be captured in the last 45 days.”

