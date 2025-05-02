Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck on Cape Cod

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck on Cape Cod on Thursday afternoon, authorities announced Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Station Avenue and Wood Road in South Yarmouth shortly after 4 p.m. found a 28-year-old man on the ground suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The motorcyclist, identified as Keean Laakso, of South Yarmouth, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the pickup truck was crossing the intersection of Wood Road when Laakso, who police say was traveling south on Station Avenue “at a high speed,” collided with the truck.

Life-saving measures were provided at the scene but proved unsuccessful.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction is assisting Yarmouth police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-775-0445.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

