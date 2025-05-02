Missing boy found dead nearly 2 weeks after being swept away by Merrimack River, sources say

METHUEN, Mass. — A young boy who was swept away after falling into the Merrimack River last month has been found dead, law enforcement sources told Boston 25 News.

Azriel Lopez-Fontanez, 4, slipped and fell into the water while fishing with his mother and siblings in Lowell in the area of Arcand Drive on April 19.

Sources on Friday confirmed to Bob Ward that the boy’s body was located shortly before 9:30 a.m. in a section of the river that flows through Tewksbury near Trull Brook Golf Course.

Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara confirmed that a child’s body was pulled from the river.

“We’re in the midst of a recovery operation. The body of a young child has been found in the river in Tewksbury,” McNamara told Boston 25. “The boats that are involved in that recovery operation are being launched here at the Methuen boat ramp.”

Dive and boat teams from multiple Merrimack Valley communities, along with the Massachusetts State Police, had been scouring the river since the boy’s disappearance.

“A lot of time and effort and expended, but all for the purpose of trying to give the family the closure they most certainly deserve,” McNamara said.

Family friend Nathanael Vargas, who waded into the river and helped comb the shoreline from Lawrence to Lowell to Andover, warned of the sheer strength and danger of the river’s mighty current.

“We got some deep spots, shallow spots, we got rocky stretches. It’s dangerous work,” Vargas told Boston 25 last month. “It’s very dangerous. Right by the dam, they have signs saying be careful, it’s a rapid current. You can easily get swept in.”

McNamara added that the tragic conclusion to the search is something that will impact all of the first responders who were involved.

“Whenever something tragic like this happens to a young child, it’s profoundly difficult, particularly for the officers who found the young boy,” McNamara explained.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will take custody of the body and work to make a positive identification.

Several dozen people have been swept into the Merrimack River over the years, with most not surviving. In 2022, a six-year-old boy drowned, along with his mother, as she tried to rescue him. A kayaker found the boy’s body four days after he fell in.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

