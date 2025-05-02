Jennifer McCabe to return to stand on Day 8 of Karen Read’s murder retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jennifer McCabe, one of the last people to see John O’Keefe alive, will return to the stand Friday morning as Karen Read’s murder retrial enters its eighth day of witness testimony.

Read is accused of striking O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert following a night of drinking.

McCabe, a mother from Canton, was with Read when she found O’Keefe’s body in the snow outside of 34 Fairview Road in Canton on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan called McCabe to the stand on Tuesday, and cross-examination followed on Wednesday. The court wasn’t in session on Thursday. Friday will mark McCabe’s third day of testimony.

The defense says they still need about 90 minutes to two hours to finish their cross-examination of McCabe.

On Wednesday, Read’s attorney Alan Jackson challenged McCabe’s recollection of events and suggested she coordinated with other witnesses to make sure all their statements matched up — something she denied.

Read, McCabe said, was running around and screaming so much that police suggested she sit in a police cruiser. The three sat together praying, and McCabe remembered, Read wondered aloud who would take care of O’Keefe’s two adopted children. As O’Keefe’s body was moved to an ambulance, Read screamed for Roberts to go check on him and wondered if he “was dead.”

Then, McCabe testified that she was standing next to a police officer and a paramedic as Read told them “I hit him” three times — corroborating earlier testimony from paramedics.

But Jackson challenged McCabe, questioning why those comments couldn’t be found in earlier police reports or in the 227 pages of her grand jury testimony. Instead, Jackson said she told the grand jury that she recalled saying to a paramedic, “Did I hit him? Could I have hit him? Is he dead? Is he dead? Is he dead?”

“In point of fact, in your entire grand jury testimony, you never said my client said the words I hit him,” he said.

McCabe insisted she had told police what Read said — even if it wasn’t in the reports — and that it wasn’t in the grand jury testimony because she wasn’t asked specifically about it. As for the comments in her grand jury testimony, she said there were many conversations with paramedics and police at the scene.

“I hit him. I hit him. I hit him is just as fresh today as it was three years ago,” she said.

After Wednesday’s full day of heated testimony, Read was asked outside Norfolk Superior Court, “How did Jen McCabe do?”

“Another witness, another instance of perjury, or instances I should say,” Read answered. “It‘s just more of the same. Inconsistencies, every statement is different...This is very similar to what we saw a year ago.”

Read was then asked, “Why do you think she [McCabe] is so inconsistent?” She responded, “Because she’s lying.”

Read also denied the accusation that she instructed McCabe to Google how long it takes to die in the cold.

On Tuesday, McCabe described having fun with Read, O’Keefe and others at a local bar that night. Afterward, she went to the house party hosted by her sister and brother-in-law. She said she saw Read’s SUV outside but that Read and O’Keefe never came into the house.

McCabe said she was awakened the next morning by a call from O’Keefe’s niece. Read then got on the phone screaming, she said.

“She was hysterical. It was very hard to follow what she was saying,” she said. “It was loud enough and long enough that my husband shot up in bed thinking one of my kids had come in the room screaming.”

Read initially said she had left O’Keefe at the bar, but when McCabe said she had seen the SUV at her sister’s house, Read said she didn’t remember being there and repeatedly asked, “Did I hit him? Could I have hit him?”

The two women and another friend searched O’Keefe’s home and then went to McCabe’s sister’s house. As they approached the house, McCabe said Read screamed, “There he is! Let me out!”

Digital forensics specialist Ian Whiffin testified Monday that location data on O’Keefe’s phone was consistent with the device being near a flagpole on the lawn of the home from 12:32 a.m. onward, there was no activity after that and the temperature of the phone’s battery dropped from 72 degrees (22 degrees Celsius) at 12:37 a.m. to 37 degrees (2.8 degrees Celsius) at 6:14 a.m.

Such data could suggest O’Keefe remained outside. But under cross-examination Tuesday, Whiffin testified that he observed a much more dramatic drop in temperature when he performed an experiment by placing a phone in a freezer.

He also acknowledged that the phone could have been anywhere within a larger radius than he previously described but said that data was not as accurate.

“According to your report, the phone of John O’Keefe could be in the house, correct?” defense attorney Robert Alessi asked.

“Based on the low-accuracy information, yes,” he said.

Whiffin, a former law enforcement officer who went on to work in mobile forensics in the private sector, also testified further about an internet search made by Jennifer McCabe, who was with Read the morning she found O’Keefe in the snow.

Karen Read Trial Ian Wiffin, a digital intelligence expert, with Celebrite, testifies under direct examination by special prosecutor Hank Brennan during Karen Read's murder retrial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Monday April 28, 2025. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP)

McCabe made a much-discussed web search about how long it takes to die in the cold. Read’s lawyers have said the search happened hours before O’Keefe was discovered, which could implicate her rather than Read. McCabe has said she made the search later at Read’s insistence after they found O’Keefe.

Whiffin said Monday that the web search was not made at 2:27 a.m., before O’Keefe’s body was found, like the defense has alleged. On Tuesday, he acknowledged that another company’s analysis showed the search happened at the earlier time.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Read’s double-jeopardy appeal Monday, effectively clearing the way for her trial to continue.

Read’s defense had argued that putting her on trial again for two of the charges is an unlawful case of double jeopardy. They told the Supreme Court that the jury at her first trial reached a unanimous but unannounced verdict acquitting her, so a second trial on those charges should be barred as double jeopardy.

The court didn’t ask the prosecution to respond to the appeal, a sign the justices did not think there was a difficult legal issue at stake.

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

0 of 103 Karen Read Trial Karen Read listens to testimony during her trial, Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read listens to testimony during her trial, Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read, center, speaks with defense team during her trial, Friday, April 25, 2025, at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. (Josh Reynolds /New York Post via AP, Pool) (Josh Reynolds/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read listens to the testimony of Cellebrite digital intelligence expert Ian Wiffin, during her murder retrial, in Norfolk Superior Court, in front of Judge Beverly J. Cannone, in Dedham, Mass., Monday April 28, 2025. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Trial Karen Read chats with reporters while returning to court following the lunch break with her defense attorney Robert Alessi at her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read returns to court following the lunch break with her defense attorney Robert Alessi at her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read returns to court following the lunch break with her defense attorney Robert Alessi at her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read arrives with her lead defense attorney Alan Jackson, left, for her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Trial Karen Read listens during opening arguments at Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 in Dedham, Mass. (Stuart Cahill /The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (Stuart Cahill/AP) Karen Read lawyers Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read buffer zone Dedham court Two jurors chosen on first day of jury selection in retrial of Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Pre-Trial Hearing Dedham, MA - April 12: Karen Read at her pre-trial hearing at Norfolk Superior Court. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images) Karen Read Karen Read watches attorney Robert Alessi make a point during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court at Dedham, Mass., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read interview with Ted Karen Read Karen Read (FILE - Karen Read and her defense team and the prosecution file motions in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, file)) Karen Read Karen Read in court Karen Read Judge approves joint motion to delay start of Karen Read’s 2nd murder trial Judge approves joint motion to delay start of Karen Read’s 2nd murder trial Karen Read appears in Norfolk Superior Court on Nov. 26, 2024 (Karen Read appears in Norfolk Superior Court on Nov. 26, 2024) Karen Read Mistrial Declared In Karen Read Murder Trial Dedham, MA - July 1: Karen Read looks toward the jurors, as they are greeted by Judge Beverly J. Cannone (not pictured) in Norfolk Superior Court. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read and John O'Keefe All stand as the jury files out to the courtroom, to start their fifth day of deliberations in the murder trial for Karen Read in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Monday, July 1, 2024. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP) Karen Read jurors tell judge they’ve been unable to reach unanimous verdict Karen Read jurors tell judge they’ve been unable to reach unanimous verdict Day 3 of jury deliberations finishes without verdict in Karen Read trial Day 3 of jury deliberations finishes without verdict in Karen Read trial Karen Read awaits the juries verdict in her murder case at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday June 26, 2024. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP) (Greg Derr/AP) Closing arguments in Karen Read trial Defense attorneys in Karen Read murder trial argue with judge over jury verdict slip Defense attorneys in Karen Read murder trial argue with judge over jury verdict slip Karen Read murder trial Streets lined with Karen Read supporters as her fate rests in hands of the jury Streets lined with Karen Read supporters as her fate rests in hands of the jury Norfolk Superior Court Dedham Some witnesses are in the courtroom on Tuesday include Brian Albert, Colin Albert, and Jennifer McCabe. Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read trial Karen Read, center right, is seated Monday, June 10, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court, in Dedham, Mass., during her trial on charges in connection with the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Karen Read is seated Monday, June 10, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court, in Dedham, Mass., during her trial on charges in connection with the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Karen Read, John O'Keefe Karen Read murder trial Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read murder trial Karen Read murder trial Karen Read smiles after listening to her attorney Alan Jackson during her trial at Norfolk County Superior Court, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read and Officer O'Keefe Karen Read murder trial Karen Read Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool) (David McGlynn/Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool)) Karen Read Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool) (David McGlynn/Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Day 1 Karen Read opening statements begin Karen Read Karen Read

Reporting from the Associated Press was included in this article.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group