Bright weekend ahead

WEEKEND IN VIEW

It’s a sunny and comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s greeting you as you walk out the door. The humidity will stay lower today with plenty of sunshine, it will be a tad warmer with highs in the mid-80s. This weekend is perfect for getting outside and enjoying any summer plans, and most will stay dry! A few clouds will move in tonight, we are watching for a spot shower across southeastern Massachusetts early Sunday morning, this is a lower impact and not everyone will see rain. We are on to more afternoon sunshine Sunday, it will be a touch warmer and more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be bright and seasonable with highs in the mid-80s. A boundary will approach Tuesday that will trigger a few spot showers and storms in the afternoon, we are looking at a greater risk for widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday. It won’t be as hot with highs in the upper 70s, but it will be quite humid. Be sure to check back in with us as we work through the timing and the weather impacts next week.

