Two arrested, including Worcester school board candidate, after large crowd surrounds ICE agents

WORCESTER, Mass. — Two people, including a Worcester School Committee candidate, were arrested after a large crowd encircled ICE agents attempting to detain a woman on Thursday afternoon.

38-year-old Ashley Spring, who is running for the Worcester school board, is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (unknown liquid), disorderly conduct, and interfering with a police officer.

A juvenile female was charged with reckless endangerment of a child, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

According to Worcester Police, officers responded to a call on Eureka Street around 11:13 a.m. that a “hostile crowd” of about 25 people had surrounded a federal agent.

Police say they also received a call that ICE officers were on scene and refusing to show a warrant to the crowd.

Video from the chaotic scene shows several ICE agents and other law enforcement entities being followed by a crowd while they took a female into custody.

Worcester Police say the crowd was unruly and several people were putting their hands on the agents and other responding officers in an attempt to keep the vehicle and the detainee from leaving.

As the vehicle was trying to pull away, officials say a juvenile female had a baby in her arms and was standing in front of the car while holding the newborn.

Officers told her she needed to move.

She eventually complied and handed the newborn to someone else, according to authorities. The infant was uninjured.

While the vehicle was moving away, police say the juvenile ran and kicked the passengers side door. Officers took her into custody.

Police say as this was happening, Spring pushed multiple officers and threw an unknown liquid substance on them. She was then arrested.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to investigators.

Worcester City Manager Eric D. Batista called the incident harrowing.

“My heart goes out to all those impacted by today’s events and the growing tension we all feel due to the national political climate,” he said. “The series of events was no doubt disturbing and the footage of a family being separated is harrowing....I want to reassure our community that the municipality will never target individuals based on their immigration status and reaffirm that the City of Worcester and Worcester Police Department does not assist with ICE civil detainments, according to Massachusetts State Law, but may not interfere with it. However, it is the municipality and department’s responsibility to uphold the law and protect the peace of our community.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE Boston for comment.

Police say video is being reviewed and further charges might be forthcoming.

No further information was immediately available.

