Ex-teacher found guilty of attempted sex trafficking of minor at New Hampshire hotel

CONCORD, N.H. — A former high school teacher was ordered held on Thursday after a federal jury found him guilty of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney and news reports.

Stacey Lancaster, 46, of Hudson, was convicted of one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro ordered Lancaster detained pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Lancaster is a former Manchester High School West teacher, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported. He formerly oversaw the school’s Naval Junior ROTC program.

Lancaster tried to sex traffic a 12-year-old during a “proactive” federal and local law enforcement operation in November, McCormack said.

On Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, 2024, agents posted and monitored an advertisement on a website commonly used to advertise commercial sex.

The advertisement contained images of what appeared to be two minor females, and a contact phone number, McCormack said.

Law enforcement agents monitored the phone line and used it to communicate with potential sex buyers, including Lancaster, McCormack said.

During a text conversation between an undercover agent and Lancaster, the agent said that they had a 12-year-old girl available to perform sex acts in exchange for money.

The agent then provided Lancaster with the address of a hotel in Manchester, McCormack said.

Once at the hotel, Lancaster met with an undercover agent and confirmed that he had $100 that he had agreed to pay for the commercial sex act, and that he would use a condom, McCormack said.

In a video shown in court, Lancaster is heard saying he was “not used to under-agers,” the New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

During opening statements on Tuesday, Lancaster’s attorney, Charles Keefe, told the jury that Lancaster had intended to hire an adult escort that day when he came across the advertisement on a commercial sex website, the newspaper reported. The ages of the girls were revealed during text messages.

Keefe pointed to a text message where Lancaster appeared to have a “negative sentiment” about the age of the girl, the newspaper reported. He asked for someone older.

On Thursday, Keefe left the courthouse in Concord without comment, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

