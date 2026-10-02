Traffic alert: Boston streets flooded after major water main break near South Station

BOSTON — A large water main break flooded parts of Boston’s Financial District overnight, leaving roads underwater and prompting an emergency response from repair crews near the busy South Station Friday morning.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission was spotted working near Purchase Street and Summer Street. While the standing water had largely receded by daybreak, crews still blocked off portions of Purchase Street with cones and caution tape.

Boston 25 News observed crews continuing their work near South Station, where traffic restrictions remained in place.

Video captured earlier in the morning on nearby Federal Street showed water pouring across roadways, creating significant flooding in the area. At one point, Boston 25’s overnight photographer was held back from getting closer because part of the roadway could collapse.

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The water covered large sections of the street, making travel difficult and creating hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians. At times, the scene resembled a river as water rushed through the Financial District.

The Boston Fire Department also responded overnight.

Officials have not yet provided details about what caused the break or how long repairs are expected to take.

In an update shortly before 6:30 a.m., city officials said crews shut down a 16-inch main, not impacting services for area residents and businesses.

BWSC crews shut down 16” main at Summer and Purchase Street. No services impacted.Traffic impacted in the area. No additional updates at this time. Updates to follow. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) October 2, 2026

Drivers heading into downtown Boston Friday morning should watch for ongoing lane closures and traffic impacts around Purchase Street near South Station as crews continue repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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