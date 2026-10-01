Death row inmate Christa Pike mentioned Lindsay Clancy before botched execution attempt

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Tennessee woman who remains hospitalized after surviving two lethal injection doses during her scheduled execution is drawing attention more than 1,000 miles north in Massachusetts because of her recent comments about Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused in the deaths of three children.

Christa Pike, 50, was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of her 19-year-old classmate, Colleen Slemmer. Authorities attempted to carry out her execution Wednesday night, but witnesses and attorneys say Pike remained alive after receiving pentobarbital.

According to those witnesses, Pike could be heard snoring and appeared to still be breathing after the failed procedure. Some observers said they immediately sensed something was wrong.

“Nothing about today was normal, or typical at all,” media witness Tori Gessner said.

Another media witness, Catherine Sweeney, described Pike lifting her head and looking around at one point during the execution process, saying Pike complained of a burning sensation and asked whether it was normal.

Fellow media witness John North explained that Pike’s breathing remained rhythmic for portions of the procedure.

“Her breathing at points was still very rhythmic,” North said. “At times it appeared labored; she was snoring at times, but she was still breathing.”

Pike was later transported to a local hospital, where her attorneys say she is receiving life-saving care.

Just days before the scheduled execution, Pike spoke with the British newspaper “The Times” and said she felt a “kinship” with Clancy, claiming both of them faced legal trouble stemming from mental health struggles.

“I feel a kinship with Lindsay. We are both females who got into trouble because of uniquely female issues,” Pike told the newspaper, according to a People report. “One thing is different, however, is that times have changed a lot on awareness of women’s issues since I was put on trial.”

A mistrial was declared in Clancy high-profile trial on Sept. 4, 2026. The deadlocked jury was split 11 to 1 in her favor. Pike said she was “pleased” by the result.

“I am pleased she received a mistrial and is getting the help she needs,” Pike added. “There are so many women who don’t get the help they need: me and others.”

During trial, Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the deaths of her children and that her doctors failed to treat her properly. Prosecutors have maintained that she planned the killings.

After the 1995 killing of Slemmer, Pike was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Pike later said she only wanted to fight Slemmer but killed her in a frenzy when she couldn’t “put the brakes on.”

“I was a mentally ill 18-year-old kid. It took me numerous years to even realize the gravity of what I’d done,” Pike said in a statement published by the Associated Press.

Clancy’s case remains pending, with her defense team arguing earlier this week in a new twist that Plymouth County prosecutors failed to prove she killed her children and asking Judge William Sullivan to acquit her. She could face a possible retrial.

The Pike incident has sparked renewed scrutiny of Tennessee’s execution procedures. It marks the second time this year that an execution in the state has not gone as planned. In response, Gov. Bill Lee ordered a pause on future executions and has called for an independent investigation into what happened.

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