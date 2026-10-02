Mass. man accused of bombarding ex-Trump official with ‘deeply disturbing’ calls, texts

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with allegedly stalking former Trump administration official Katie Miller through dozens of repeated phone calls, text messages, and voicemails.

John Anthony Proia III, 41, of Waltham, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Boston on one count of cyberstalking and arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

Proia allegedly contacted Miller, who lives near Washington, D.C., more than 40 times between Aug. 3 and Sept. 23, 2026, in addition to targeting her husband and parents, according to court documents.

Miller, a conservative podcaster and former communications official for ex-Vice President Mike Pence, is married to Stephen Miller, who serves as White House deputy chief of staff. The court documents do not identify the victim by name, but someone familiar with the matter confirmed to the Associated Press that it is Katie Miller.

President Trump And The First Lady Host Governor's Dinner In East Room Of White House WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 21: Katie Miller, former advisor to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), attends the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House on February 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump is hosting the governors in Washington for the annual National Governors Association meetings. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Authorities allege Proia used an ever-changing series of unfamiliar phone numbers obtained through Voice Over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, applications that allow users to create phone numbers and conceal their identities. Investigators said Miller received multiple communications on some days, including late-night calls.

Court filings allege the calls and voicemails to the Miller family were made by what appeared to be a man who used a menacing tone and frequently employed disturbing expletives.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendant repeatedly and relentlessly targeted the victim, her husband and her family with deeply disturbing communications that profoundly disrupted their lives,” U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said in a statement. “Cyberstalking can inflict real fear and harm, and we take these allegations extremely seriously.”

Foley warned that people who attempt to use technology to harass or intimidate others should not expect anonymity to protect them from prosecution.

The FBI said the alleged conduct caused significant emotional distress to Miller and her family.

“Today, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested John Proia for allegedly engaging in a sustained campaign of harassment to frighten this victim and her family,” said Ted E. Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division. “Terrorizing someone isn’t some sick game; it’s a crime.”

In a social media post Thursday, Katie Miller thanked Justice Department and FBI officials for keeping her and her family safe.

“Good to see a Boston grand jury indict this man,” she wrote.

Thank you Todd Blanche, Leah Foley, and the FBI Washington Field Office for keeping me and my family safe.



Good to see a Boston grand jury indict this man. https://t.co/KUqWRPtl55 — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) October 1, 2026

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