Delays, air traffic control issues impacting flights at Boston Logan Airport

BOSTON — Travelers flying into and out of Boston Logan International Airport on Monday are facing significant delays due to low cloud ceilings, weather conditions, heavy volume, and air traffic control equipment issues affecting the Northeast, officials said.

A “traffic management program” is in effect for flights arriving at Logan. As a result, hundreds of inbound flights have already been delayed or are being delayed, according to airport status information.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s airport status page indicates that departures destined for Logan are experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 45 minutes because of the weather-related restrictions.

Airport officials said arrival traffic is currently experiencing airborne delays of 15 minutes or less, but travelers should expect disruptions to continue throughout the day.

Compounding the issue, Massport said air traffic control equipment problems across the Northeast are impacting flights nationwide, including operations at Logan Airport.

“Boston Logan is currently in a ground delay until further notice due to volume from equipment issues across the broader air traffic system and our current runway construction,” a Massport spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

According to FlightAware, 297 flights have been delayed and 29 canceled so far today.

Boston travelers are urged to check directly with their airline before heading to the airport to confirm their flight status and determine whether their travel plans have been affected.

“Passengers should check with their airline before coming to the airport,” airport officials said.

Due to ATC equipment issues across the northeast, flights are being impacted across the country, including here at Boston Logan. Passengers should check with their airline before coming to the airport. Check flight status: https://t.co/UOlYmDK4kd pic.twitter.com/EGjgnGLBwm — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) September 21, 2026

The latest Logan status information notes that while the delays are not tied to any specific airline, both arriving and departing flights could experience schedule changes as traffic management measures remain in place.

Travelers can check flight status through their airline or the FAA’s flight delay information system.

CNN reported that ground stops were issued at several other Northeast airports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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