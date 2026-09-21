How federal SNAP cuts could push thousands of Mass. families into hunger, straining food banks

LOWELL, Mass. — New federal rules are changing who qualifies for food assistance in Massachusetts, and food banks say they’re seeing the impact.

For thousands of Massachusetts families, losing SNAP benefits doesn’t mean they suddenly need less food. It means they’re turning somewhere else for help, including food pantries, some of which are supplied by the Merrimack Valley Food Bank.

The food bank’s executive director, Debbie Callery, said they’re doing their best, but it takes an emotional toll.

“We are seeing an uptick in the number of people served at the pantry, which means we have to work harder and find more food to fill that need,” Callery said. “The phone calls, the people dropping by, you try to put on a brave face, but inside your heart is breaking for these people. I mean, it’s food, it’s a simple basic need, and these new rules are impacting people from feeding their family.”

Since new federal eligibility requirements began taking effect in Massachusetts last November, state data shows the number of people receiving SNAP has continued to fall.

From November through July, enrollment dropped by 16%, which is about 167,000 people, including more than 60,000 children.

While another federal change takes effect on Oct. 1, it does not directly reduce SNAP benefits for recipients. Instead, the federal government is shifting more of the administrative cost onto the states, but that’s still causing issues in terms of access for recipients.

Leran Minc, Director of Public Policy for Project Bread, a nonprofit that works to alleviate food hunger through advocacy, says Massachusetts is in an “access crisis.”

“People can’t get through the phone line to get help at the Department of Transition Assistance,” Minc said.

Minc says the big concern with the funding cut is the lack of caseworkers at DTA, leading to dropped calls and people in need never getting through to someone for help, even just to apply for programs like SNAP.

“In the first six months of this year, 76% of calls on the assistance line that need to talk to a caseworker. Those calls were disconnected because of high call volume and lack of staffing,” Minc said.

Advocates say the federal cuts make it harder on states to have a robust system and serve those in need.

In Massachusetts, the cuts will cost the state an additional $53M, which some say won’t be enough to get the DTA phone line system staffed properly, considering the number of people seeking help.

Boston25 has reached out to DTA for comment.

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