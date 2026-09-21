Former President Barack Obama visiting Massachusetts today

SALEM, Mass. — Former President Barack Obama will visit the North Shore on Monday to speak with students and guests at Salem State University.

The sold-out event is part of the university’s longstanding Salem State Series, a program that brings nationally recognized leaders, authors, and public figures to campus for discussions and lectures.

“Welcoming President Obama to Salem State reflects the university’s enduring commitment to civic engagement and to creating opportunities for our students and broader community to engage with ideas and voices shaping public life,” Salem State University President John Keenan said in a statement.

Obama will become the fifth former U.S. president to appear as part of the series, which began in 1982 and has hosted a number of high-profile speakers over the decades.

University officials say the appearance is expected to draw significant interest from students, faculty, alumni, and community members eager to hear from the nation’s 44th president.

The event is scheduled for Monday evening at Salem State University. Additional details about the discussion were not immediately available.

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