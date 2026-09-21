Popular Massachusetts burger, ice cream shop closing for good after 22 years

WATERTOWN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant known for its burgers and ice cream is closing its doors for good.

Belle’s Burgers and Ice Cream in Watertown recently announced plans to close in a Facebook post.

“This was not an easy decision,” the post read. “We want to sincerely thank everyone who supported us throughout these 22 years. Whether you were a regular, stopped in once while passing through, brought your family in, celebrated a special occasion with us, or simply recommended us to a friend, we are truly grateful.”

Belle’s added, “A restaurant is so much more than a building or a business; it’s the people who walk through the doors, the employees who become part of the family, and the customers who return year after year...We have been incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to do what we love for so many years. The memories, friendships, laughter, and moments shared around our tables will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

The eatery’s menu features charbroiled burgers, hand-cut fries, small-batch ice cream, hot fudge sundaes, milkshakes, banana splits, and more.

Belle’s final day will be Friday, September 25.

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