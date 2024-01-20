Winging it: Nick Cannon pokes fun at being dad of 12 in Buffalo Wild Wings ad

Nick Cannon knows how to feed a hungry brood.

>> Read more trending news

The 43-year-old comedian, actor and rapper poked fun at his role as a father of 12 in a saucy new commercial for Buffalo Wild Wings, People reported.

In an advertisement touting the restaurant’s “Buy One, Get One Wing” deal, Cannon jokes that the promotion will help him feed his sizable group of children. The restaurant offers a BOGO deal for traditional wings on Tuesdays (the second wing is 50% off) and a buy one, get one free promotion for boneless wings on Thursdays.

The ad, which can be seen on YouTube, portrays Cannon as a frustrated father who wonders who ate his wings while he trying to film a commercial for Buffalo Wild Wings.

“Really? Who ate my wings?” Cannon demands after opening his refrigerator, USA Today reported. “You (expletive) kids are gonna be testing my nerves today, huh!? I’m trying to do a commercial!”

Regaining his composure and holding a coffee cup that touts him as the “World’s Best Dad,” Cannon tells his audience that, “As a super patient father who never gets upset, I’m always looking out for a good deal.”

Cannon’s 12th child, named Halo Halo Marie Cannon, was born to model Alyssa Scott on Dec. 14, 2022. The couple also had a son, Zen, who died in December 2021 from a brain tumor.

Cannon is also father to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, along with three children with disc jockey Abby De La Rosa, Rolling Stone reported. He also has three children with former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell, a son with model Bre Tiesi and a daughter with photographer LaNisha Cole, according to the magazine.

Cannon ends the advertisement by noting that the Buffalo Wild Wings deal was “a win for everyone, even super dads, wing enthusiasts (and) actors turned hosts who just so happen to be hip-hop icons.”

“Even people with 12 (expletive) kids,” he says, after a basketball flies past his head.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Photos: Nick Cannon through the years Here are some memorable photos of Nick Cannon through the years. (Kris Connor/Getty Images for McDonald's)

©2024 Cox Media Group