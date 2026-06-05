NASCAR great Ned Jarrett dies at 93

NASCAR has announced the death of a legend of racing.

Two-time Cup Series champion Ned Jarrett died at the age of 93.

Jarrett’s family released a statement that said he died at home in Newton, North Carolina, peacefully of natural causes with his family by his side.

"Our father was a devout Christian and a devoted, loving family man. He was a friend to everyone he met and NASCAR’s oldest living champion. By all accounts, he was a true NASCAR legend. While we mourn his passing, we celebrate the remarkable life of an amazing man and truly the best father anyone could have wished for. Rest in Peace, Dad," his family wrote.

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said of Jarrett, "Despite his calm demeanor, ‘Gentleman’ Ned Jarrett was as fierce a competitor as NASCAR has ever seen. His on-track accomplishments speak for themselves with wins and championships across several NASCAR divisions. But it was his off-the-track persona that separated Ned from his peers. He was as kind as his nickname indicated. And his endearing personality helped him excel in his second career as a broadcaster. Ned was an outstanding ambassador for the sport for more than six decades, and he will be dearly missed. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to all of Ned’s family and friends on the loss of a NASCAR legend.”

Jarrett was the third racer to win at least 50 premier series races with championships in 1961 and 1965 in what is now known as the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s also a two-time Sportsman champion with back-to-back titles in 1957 and 1958.

His record, set in 1965, still holds to this day, winning the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway by 14 laps, the largest margin of victory ever, according to NASCAR.

Jarrett’s 50 wins came in only 352 starts over 13 years and with two team owners.

He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.

His feat didn’t come without danger. In 1965, he suffered his worst injury in his racing career, breaking his back in a crash at Greenville-Pickens Speedway, NASCAR said.

Jarrett retired at the age of 34 and eventually transitioned to the radio booth, hosting “Ned Jarrett’s World of Racing.”

He was also a pit reporter for Motor Racing Network and eventually worked with both CBS and ESPN, covering racing.

Jarrett was in the booth when his son, Dale Jarrett, beat Dale Earnhardt at the 1993 Daytona 500.

“You know who I’m pulling for, it’s Dale Jarrett. Bring her to the inside, Dale, don’t let him get down there. He’s gonna make it! Dale Jarrett’s gonna win the Daytona 500! Alright!," Ned Jarrett said during the race.

WSOC noted that Ned Jarrett’s death was the third to hit the racing community within the seven months following the deaths of Greg Biffle in December and Kyle Busch.

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