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Walmart, Sam’s Club roll out tap-to-pay

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Walmart checkout
Tap-to-pay FILE PHOTO: Walmart is rolling out tap-to-pay nationwide. (Jammer Gene - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walmart and Sam’s Club are finally joining the multitude of other businesses where shoppers can tap and go.

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Starting this week, Walmart and Sam’s Club started rolling out tap-to-pay.

The new way to pay will be available at all U.S. stores by the end of the year, with fuel stations coming by mid-2027, the company said in a news release.

Once stores are equipped to take tap payments, customers will have several options to pay for their orders, such as cash, credit card, or Walmart Pay.

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