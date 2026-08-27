Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Closing arguments, then jury deliberations begin

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — After weeks of testimony, the fate of Lindsay Clancy is expected to be placed in the hands of a Plymouth County jury Thursday following closing arguments in her high-profile murder trial.

Closing arguments are expected to take approximately two hours, with the prosecution and defense each receiving one hour to present their final case to jurors.

After closing arguments, the judge will instruct the jury on the law before deliberations begin.

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Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:26 a.m.

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Huge media presence in the courtroom for #LindsayClancy closings. DA Timothy Cruz, Lindsay's parents are here. Many spectators too. There is no empty seat in the courtroom. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 27, 2026

Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:25 a.m.

I am in a packed courtroom in Plymouth Superior Court for #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. Greatly anticipated closings are taking place today. Defense Atty Kevin Reddington has several photos on foam board set up for his presentation. @Boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 27, 2026

What verdict options will jurors consider?

Jurors will be instructed on several possible verdicts before beginning deliberations. They will be able to consider first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or find Clancy not guilty. Jurors could also determine that Clancy was not criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children.

Clancy’s defense team has centered its case on an insanity defense, arguing that the former labor and delivery nurse was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and failed to receive appropriate mental health treatment in the months leading up to the killings.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington has sought to convince jurors that Clancy was not criminally responsible when her children died, arguing that her mental state prevented her from understanding the wrongfulness of her actions.

Prosecutors, however, contend Clancy carefully planned and carried out the killings before attempting to take her own life. The Commonwealth has argued Clancy was not suffering from psychosis and remained capable of making rational decisions.

What happened in court on Wednesday?

The prosecution’s final witness, a forensic psychiatrist, testified Wednesday that Clancy suffered from bipolar II disorder but was not psychotic at the time of the children’s deaths.

CORRECTION Lindsay Clancy Trial CORRECTS SPELLING TO LINDSAY - Lindsay Clancy listens to the testimony of Dr. Gregory Saathoff during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr /The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

During cross-examination, Reddington challenged the psychiatrist’s conclusions and questioned his expertise. At one point, Reddington read a passage outlining the prosecution’s theory of the case without initially identifying it as language taken from the prosecution’s opening statement.

When asked whether the evidence supported the theory that Clancy believed no one could care for her children the way she could, the psychiatrist pushed back.

“I think that statement that you read really minimizes what she was going through,” the witness testified.

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