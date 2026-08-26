Burger King introducing ‘new’ chicken nuggets

“Have it your way” is an iconic slogan for Burger King. And the fast-food chain said it is listening to customers who are tired of rubbery chicken nuggets.

Starting next week, Burger King will serve new chicken nuggets made with “100% white meat chicken,” USA Today reported.

The changes to the menu will take effect on Sept. 1, Burger King said in a news release.

The new-look nuggets will be contained in a crispier golden breading and an enhanced marinade, the company said. To maintain freshness, the nuggets will now be served in a box, instead of the traditional bag.

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Burger King surveyed customers earlier this year through its listening initiative. Company executives were not pleased that the feedback was negative and decided to make a change.

“When thousands of calls and texts made it clear that the chicken nuggets at BK weren’t delivering the experience guests expected -- being called “rubbery,” “dry” and “disappointing” -- the brand went back to the kitchen to rethink every element of its nuggets,“ Burger King said in a statement.

Burger King listened to customers and improved their Whopper sandwich. Now, the fast-food chain has upgraded its chicken nuggets. https://t.co/nHEMcxGgNU — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 25, 2026

The new nuggets will also include more choices for dipping sauces. One is a limited-time Special Savory Sauce, which the company said was a combination of “creamy, tangy and lightly spicy flavors with hints of BBQ seasoning, ketchup, garlic, onion and black pepper.”

The remaining dipping sauces are honey mustard, Buffalo and sweet and sour.

Amy Alarcon, head chef for Burger King U.S. & Canada, said in a statement that the company takes customer feedback seriously.

“When we received thousands of texts, calls, and comments telling us our nuggets needed a total overhaul, we listened,” Alarcon said. “Our culinary team evaluated every element of the experience, from the chicken and breading to the sauces that bring it all together.

“Throughout the process, we invited real guests -- including some of our toughest critics, kids -- to test and refine the recipe, helping us create a nugget we believe delivers the quality, taste and experience that they have been asking for.”

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