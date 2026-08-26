Recall alert: Canned dog food recalled for metal contamination

Dog owners, check your pantry for recalled dog food.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 5,825 cases of Fromm dog food because it may be contaminated with metal.

The recall affects 3,852 cases of Fromm Turkey Pâté Wet canned dog food and 1,973 cases of Fromm Diner Classics Milo’s Meatloaf Pâté Wet canned dog food.

The turkey variety has UPC 072705118700, lot code EP2A3306 551006, and a best-by date of 032029, while the meatloaf version has UPC 072705132324, lot code EP2A3306 551029, and a best-by date of 032029. The food was sold in neighborhood pet stores and online.

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There have not been any reports of illness or injury, but dogs that consume metal may show signs such as choking, vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy and stomach discomfort. The metal can cut the mouth and gastrointestinal tract and cause blockages.

Consumers with the recalled dog food are urged to return it to the place of purchase, the FDA advised.

For more information, contact the company at 800-325-6331 or by email.

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