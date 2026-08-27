Traffic alert: I-495 in Foxborough closed after dump truck overturns, spills dirt

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A stretch of Interstate 495 in Foxborough was shut down Thursday morning following a crash, causing significant traffic disruptions for commuters.

I-495 southbound is closed at Exit 33 as crews respond to the crash scene, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being diverted onto I-95 southbound, and officials warn that delays are expected to continue through the morning commute.

Video from the scene showed a dump truck resting on its side, with a massive pile of dirt spilled across travel lanes.

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Dump truck crash

Drivers traveling through the area are urged to seek alternate routes and allow extra travel time. MassDOT is advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

No additional information about the crash or any potential injuries was immediately available.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor traffic conditions and follow posted detours while the closure remains in place.

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