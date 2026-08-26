Recall alert: Vitruvias Therapeutics recalls thyroid tablets over ‘superpotent’ concerns

AUBURN, Ala. — An Alabama company is recalling a popular thyroid pill after testing confirmed the product had the potential to be “superpotent.”

In a company announcement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website on Monday, Vitruvias Therapeutics Inc., of Auburn, Alabama, issued a nationwide recall of its 30-milligram thyroid tablets.

According to the recall notice, Lot 504950 was distributed nationwide to Vitruvias Therapeutics’ direct accounts from Jan. 31, 2025, to Sept. 30, 2025.

The product had an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2026.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Vitruvias Therapeutics, Inc Issues Nationwide Recall of One Lot of Thyroid Tablets, USP 30 mg Due to Potential Super Potency https://t.co/LrZf0NAKTr pic.twitter.com/cdr32PBL2V — U.S. FDA Recalls and Alerts (@FDArecalls) August 24, 2026

In a statement, Vitruvias Therapeutics wrote that the consumption of “superpotent” thyroid tablets can cause an overactive thyroid. That could lead to weight loss, heat intolerance, fatigue, nervousness, muscle weakness, hypertension, chest pain, rapid heart rate, or heart rhythm disturbances.

Vitruvias Therapeutics has not received any reports of adverse events tied to this recall. Of the 3,600 units released by the company, 1,955 were sold, the company announcement stated.

Vitruvias Therapeutics said it is “proactively notifying its wholesalers by email and phone to discontinue distribution of the product being recalled and is arranging for destruction of all recalled product.”

Patients currently taking the recalled product should not discontinue using it until consulting with their healthcare provider for further guidance and/or a replacement prescription.

Consumers with questions can contact Vitruvias Therapeutics, Inc. by email at safety@vitruvias.com or by telephone at 256-239-9373.

©2026 Cox Media Group