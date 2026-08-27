Verdict options: What Lindsay Clancy’s jury will consider in deliberations

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial will be given several possible verdicts to consider during deliberations, including manslaughter, as they decide her fate.

“Essentially the jury’s going to have about five options, starting from first-degree murder, two options under there, second-degree murder, manslaughter, not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, and then not guilty across the board,” said Boston 25 Legal Analyst Elyse Hershon.

“It’s adding in more things for the jury to consider, they can consider a premediated, deliberate killings of her children, they can acquit her altogether if there’s reasonable doubt, or they can agree that she was not criminally responsible at all, or perhaps a manslaughter where they think she was suffering from a mental illness, but not enough to completely absolve her of responsibility.”

Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Her lawyers argue she was experiencing postpartum psychosis when she killed her three children, all under the age of 5.

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After more than 70 witnesses and a month of testimony, closing arguments are set to take place Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court. Both the Commonwealth and Clancy’s defense team will have one hour to make their closing arguments.

Clancy is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. The Commonwealth alleges Clancy premeditated the killings by sending her husband, Patrick Clancy, out on an errand while she strangled their three children back in January of 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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