Foxborough updating rules for popular path to get to Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Foxborough is tightening access rules for a popular pedestrian route connecting a residential neighborhood to the back of Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium.

The town says it has received numerous complaints about unauthorized drop-offs and pickups near homes on Revolution Way, including rideshare activity on residential streets during events at Gillette Stadium.

Foxborough residents attending an event will need to show proof of residency and a valid event ticket to use Revolution Way.

Here’s what attendees need to know:

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Foxborough residents must show a valid ID proving residency and a ticket to that day’s event. No ID, no access.

Each resident with a valid ticket may be accompanied by no more than four people in total, including family members and guests.

Every person using Revolution Way must have their own valid ticket for that day’s event.

Residents cannot escort nonresidents through the checkpoint and then leave.

People leaving the stadium through Revolution Way will also be checked. Nonresident guests must leave with the Foxborough resident who accompanied them.

Nonresidents attempting to use the route on their own will not be allowed through.

The town says Revolution Way provides Foxborough residents with pedestrian access to the stadium under Planning Board conditions.

Officials say the goal is to preserve that benefit while preventing surrounding neighborhoods from becoming unofficial parking, pickup, drop-off or rideshare areas.

Rideshare vehicles and other vehicles will no longer be allowed to use Cross Street, Revolution Way or nearby residential streets for event drop-offs or pickups.

The designated drop-off location for Foxborough residents is the Upper Payson Recreational Complex at 20 Payson Road.

Vehicles and rideshare services will not be allowed to park anywhere within the Payson Recreational Complex.

The town says the changes are intended to safely manage traffic during stadium events while protecting residents and maintaining emergency access.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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