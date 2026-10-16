Southwest changes Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program

Southwest Airlines made more changes. This time, it is adjusting its Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program.

The company said that the changes will go into effect on Jan. 1, claiming that passengers will get “more from every point and every trip.”

Southwest promised that points will still not expire and there will be no blackout dates, with the points able to be redeemed “on any flight.”

The company now has Silver, Gold and Platinum instead of A-List and A-List Preferred, USA Today reported.

Travel blog The Points Guy said the rebranding makes them similar to traditional airline status tiers.

People who qualified for A-List for next year based on their travel this year become Silver automatically. Others will have to earn 35,000 Tier Qualifying Points or fly 25 qualifying one-way flights.

A-List Preferred members will become Gold and, like A-List/Silver, will qualify for it if they qualify next year. Others must earn 65,000 miles or fly 50 qualifying one-way flights.

Flights are not the only way to earn miles. They can be earned through Southwest vacations and group bookings as well as the company’s credit and debit cards.

Different tiers also come with perks, including Silver getting one free checked bag, Group 1 boarding, Priority Lane, and Express Lane access, among others. Gold will get all the Silver perks, but will get two free bags, two premium drinks on some flights and earning bonuses on some flights.

Platinum rewards get three free bags, unlimited Companion Pass trips, and boarding before Gold or Silver members.

There will also be milestone awards for each year; for instance, once a person has 20,000 miles or has flown 15 one-way flights, they can choose between 2,000 points or two preferred seats for future travel, USA Today said.

Click here for details.

Southwest, as The Points Guy noted, already announced it would be opening lounges like the major airlines. It will also be adding Starlink to its fleet

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