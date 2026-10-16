Healey and Minogue spar in fiery, final debate ahead of November election

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Republican candidate Mike Minogue faced off Thursday night in Needham for their second and final debate ahead of the general election — clashing over the cost of living, immigration enforcement, energy bills, abortion and more.

With the gubernatorial race three weeks away, housing costs were among the central issues. Healey acknowledged that those costs have risen, but said building more housing is part of the solution.

“I am focused as governor on the things that will drive our economy, that will move us forward, and that is lowering costs,” Healey said.

Minogue argued that Massachusetts remains unaffordable for many residents.

“In the last debate, Governor Healey said, ‘Massachusetts is a great place to live if you can afford it.’ Again, it’s a great place to live if you can afford it. That is the problem. People can’t afford it,” Minogue said.

The debate also turned to immigration enforcement. Healey called ICE an “out-of-control, rogue agency.” Minogue said he opposed violent criminals and drug dealers and emphasized leadership and lowering the temperature.

The candidates also sparred over soaring energy bills, abortion and law enforcement accountability.

Healey, who has been governor for four years, tied Minogue and his policies to President Donald Trump. Minogue said he would not fully abide by party lines in the state’s top office.

After the debate, Healey spoke with the media about her references to Trump.

“My opponent is someone who wrote a million-dollar check to Donald Trump to get him reelected. There’s a clear choice in this race. You saw it tonight,” Healey said.

Minogue was not available for comment after the debate, according to information provided at the event. He was also unavailable after the first debate last week.

The race now enters its final stretch before polls open Nov. 3.

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