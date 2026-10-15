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Halloween 2026: How much will you spend this spooky season?

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Department store aisle with Halloween candy, bulk packages prominently displayed.
Halloween spending FILE PHOTO: The National Retail Federation said that Americans will spend more than $13.5 billion this Halloween, but on what? (sheilaf2002 - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The costs of the 12-foot skeletons, costumes and candy can really stack up. Halloween 2026 is no different than prior years.

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According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a terrifying $13.5 billion this year. It is up slightly from 2025’s $13.1 billion.

Most people plan to celebrate Halloween, or about 74% of those polled. On average, each person will spend about $115.

But what will they be doing this year?

Most people said they will hand out candy for Halloween (61%).

Others will dress up in costumes, decorate or carve a pumpkin.

Here is the breakdown:

  • 61% handing out candy
  • 50% dress in costume
  • 42% decorate
  • 42% carve a pumpkin
  • 42% watch scary movies
  • 36% browse store displays or themed stores

We know what people plan to do; we know how much money will be flowing out of our pockets, but where will it go?

It’s close among three of the four categories.

The NRF said $4.4 billion will be spent on costumes, while nearly the same amount, $4.3 billion, will go to decorations. Candy comes in a close third at $4.1 billion. Greeting cards will “only” account for $ 0.8 billion, or about $800 million.

How can you save money?

The NRF said there are ways to make the dollar stretch, with those being asked saying they’ll:

  • Look for items they can reuse year after year
  • Comparative shop
  • Use coupons or sales

The reuse option will most likely come in the costume and décor categories.

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