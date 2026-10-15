City of Boston sues Trump administration to recover $20M in federal funding

BOSTON — The City of Boston is suing the Trump administration to get back a $20 million federal grant.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the Department of Transportation illegally withdrew funds that were already granted.

The federal grant would go toward improvements to Melnea Cass Boulevard, Malcom X Boulevard, and Warren Street.

“The Roxbury improvement project was designed for critical improvement to three corridors that would deliver smoother, better roads, wide sidewalks, safer streets and crossing,” said Wu.

It marks the ninth lawsuit the city has filed against the Trump administration.

The Department of Transportation said it is reviewing the lawsuit, and that “DOT remains committed to ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and in ways that benefit all Americans.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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