Ex-Worcester County correctional officer accused of smuggling drugs into jail

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — A former Worcester County correctional officer is facing drug and contraband charges after authorities say he smuggled drugs into a correctional facility.

Nevin Daniel Robles is charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, and delivering drugs or other prohibited articles to a prisoner, according to court filings obtained by Boston 25.

The alleged offenses occurred at the Worcester County Jail and House of Correction in West Boylston on Sept. 1.

Court officials confirmed that Robles is expected to appear in Clinton District Court on Friday.

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Superintendent Jason Rives said investigators used video and electronic surveillance as part of a probe into the alleged introduction of Suboxone into the facility.

“Correctional facilities face the constant challenge of preventing contraband from entering their institutions,” Rives said in a statement. “The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in identifying potential threats and taking swift action to protect the safety and security of our facility.”

Rives said bringing contraband into the facility creates a safety risk for both staff members and inmates.

“After conducting a thorough investigation that included video and electronic surveillance, we believe that Nevin Robles, a former correctional officer, betrayed the trust of his community and the Sheriff’s Office by introducing an illicit substance into our facility,” Rives said.

Court information also lists two additional firearm-related charges against Robles stemming from an alleged Sept. 12 offense in West Boylston. Those charges are leaving a firearm in a vehicle and improper firearm storage.

The listed drug-related charges include two felonies and one misdemeanor. The firearm charges are listed as misdemeanors.

An investigation remains ongoing.

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