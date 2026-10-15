Survey finds Boston employers are willing to pay more for this one skill

Companies are offering higher pay to job applicants with AI skills, according to new survey data from hiring agency Robert Half.

The agency’s latest survey shows 75% of Boston hiring managers are increasing compensation specifically for candidates with relevant AI experience. Staffing experts say interest in AI capabilities has accelerated since the start of the year across multiple industries, including technology, marketing, finance and legal services.

Bill Driscoll, a staffing executive at Robert Half, said combining artificial intelligence knowledge with traditional workplace skills can provide the strongest salary boost for job candidates.

“We’re seeing folks can utilize AI in their day-to-day,” Driscoll told Boston 25 News. “When you match those kinds of skills with great communication skills and even the ability to manage folks, it drives up your starting salary.”

In addition to skill requirements, seasonal hiring patterns are creating immediate opportunities for job seekers. While many applicants may assume recruitment slows late in the year, Driscoll said the weeks leading up to the holiday season represent a busy period for hiring as businesses move to fill open positions.

“The stretch between now and Thanksgiving is one of the busiest stretches for hiring,” Driscoll said.

Overall compensation packages are also becoming more competitive. Data from Robert Half shows that 67% of companies report their job offers are more competitive now than they were three years ago.

Robert Half data also shows the state’s new pay transparency law is helping employers attract more qualified candidates and retain employees.

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