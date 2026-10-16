Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Sharon crash

SHARON, Mass. — A man was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Sharon Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Old Post Road near South Main Street at approximately 10:07 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a single vehicle with front-end damage that had crashed into a guardrail.

Police said one male occupant was ejected from the vehicle and was deceased.

The identity of the man killed has not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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