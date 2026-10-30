Recall alert: 25K nursing pillows recalled, CPSC says they violate mandatory safety standards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 25,000 nursing pillows because they violate mandatory safety standards.

The agency said the recall affects Pillani nursing pillows sold in the following colors and prints:

Cloud and stars

Wild animal

White with leaf and feather

Stars

Pink with leaf

Light blue

Pink

Light yellow

Gray

Light gray

Beige

Light green

They have a smaller pillow attached to the top pillow, along with an adjustable waist strap.

They were sold on Amazon.com from April to September for between $30 and $40.

Model number NP4351 and batch numbers 202604, 202605, and 202606 are affected by the recall.

If you have the recalled pillows, do not use them and contact Pillani for a refund, the CPSC said.

You’ll need to send the company a photo of the product and will receive disposal instructions.

For more information, contact Pillani by email or online.

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