Recall alert: 228K Toyotas recalled over seat defect

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 228,300 Toyotas because of an issue with their seatbacks.

The recall affects some 2022-2026 Sienna Hybrid 7-passenger vehicles, the agency said.

The second-row seat backs may not remain secured during a crash.

Dealers will update the supplemental restraint system electronic control unit software.

If a vehicle has a mobility as a service package, then those will get new second-row seat backs.

Either way, repairs will be free.

Owners will be notified by mail after Dec. 7, but can contact Toyota at 800-331-4331. The company’s internal recall numbers are 26TB24 and 26TA24.

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