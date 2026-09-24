Recall alert: Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine, sold at Walmart, recalled

Gias Foods recalled two lots of pasta sold at Walmart because it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The company said it recalled the bettergoods brand of Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine, which was distributed nationwide, the Food and Drug Administration said in a news release.

It came frozen, in a 22 oz. yellow plastic bag with UPC 194346442706 and either lot number L6079C or L6080C and expiration date of either 09/19/2027 or 09/20/2027.

There have not been any illnesses reported, according to the agency.

If you have the recalled pasta dishes, you should return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, you can email Gias Foods.

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