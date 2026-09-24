Storm threats: Here’s every weather alert in effect as nor’easter targets Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — We’re on a WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team because the National Weather Service has issued multiple storm watches and advisories ahead of this weekend’s powerful nor’easter.

The slow-moving storm is expected to impact Massachusetts beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend, bringing hazardous coastal conditions, strong winds, and periods of heavy rain.

All things nor'easter. No doubt, the coast will take the brunt of this one. The weekend will be a solid washout. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/0ekcdZiNyu — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 24, 2026

The National Weather Service has issued the following storm alerts:

High surf advisory

A high surf advisory is in effect for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 5 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS warned that large breaking waves of 6 to 17 feet are possible in the surf zone.

“If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property,” the NWS wrote in its advisory. “Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.”

Coastal flood watch

A coastal flood watch is in effect for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 5 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS warned that up to one foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

“Numerous roads may be closed. Low-lying property, including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure, may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur,” the NWS wrote in its watch.

High wind watch

A high wind watch has been issued for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from Friday morning through Saturday night.

North winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are possible.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS warned.

Gale warning and small craft advisory

A gale warning is in effect for coastal waters from Provincetown to Chatham to Nantucket from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

The NWS warned of northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet.

A small craft advisory is in effect for Boston Harbor from 8 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS warned of northeast winds 15 to 25kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 feet.

“Storm-force winds and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility,” the NWS wrote. “Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel before the onset of severe conditions.”

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