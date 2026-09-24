Weather Alert: Weekend rain, wind, and coastal impacts

FINAL QUIET DAY

By “quiet” I mean dry, not calm! After a cool start in the 40s and 50s, highs will head to the lower 60s with partial sun and another active breeze. Dress like you have the past several days.

Gusts will range from 25-35 mph, locally stronger on the Cape and Islands. Waves 6-13 feet are expected off the MA coastline too.

COASTAL STORM

Friday through Sunday we have a Coastal Flood Watch and a High Surf Advisory in effect for waves 6-17 feet, minor coastal flooding with each high tide, and inundation up to a foot. Beach erosion will be moderate to potentially severe form the big breaking waves. The coast is actually my biggest concern with this storm.

Winds will peak Friday to Saturday with N/NE sustained winds 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 along the coast, possibly 60 mph on the Cape and Islands. Sunday will still be very windy and wet, but we may not meet the same criteria for a High Wind Watch. Inland communities will see gusts 30-40 mph with a lower risk for wind damage and power outages, though I won’t rule out a few problems there.

Rain will likely develop Friday afternoon across southeastern MA. It’s a hard call in Boston with the chance but not guarantee for afternoon rain. Areas north and west of the city probably stay dry until Friday evening or night. Steady, at times heavy, rain will fall all weekend and eventually taper off Monday as the storm gradually pulls away. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2″ inland to 2-6″ along the coast and Cape. Those numbers are not set in stone, but an example of how persistent rain could definitely add up. Flash flooding is unlikely as the timeline is drawn out over a long stretch.

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