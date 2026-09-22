Fall nor’easter brewing? Long-duration storm could impact Mass. Here’s what we know now

DEDHAM, Mass. — Attention is now turning to a potentially significant coastal storm that could arrive in New England later this week and linger through much of the weekend into early next week.

While the exact timing remains uncertain, the Boston 25 Weather Team says the system could begin impacting Massachusetts as early as Friday or as late as Saturday.

“So Friday or Saturday, we’re expecting rain to arrive and last for days. We expect the pattern to be a bit blocked, which means everything has a hard time moving along,” Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear said. “The impact window is going to be Friday through Monday.”

The storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, strong winds, rough surf, possible power outages, and the risk of coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Communities along the coast, including the Cape and Islands, could see the greatest impacts.

Current projections suggest coastal areas may receive between 2 and 6 inches of rain, while inland locations could see 1 to 2 inches. Gusty winds are expected to accompany the storm, particularly near the shoreline.

The storm’s timeline could still shift in the coming days, according to Spear.

Some forecast models delay the heaviest rain until Saturday, while others bring showers into the region on Friday. Regardless of the exact arrival time, windy conditions are likely to develop by the end of the workweek.

The unsettled weather may continue into Monday, with some forecast models showing the storm lingering offshore and producing additional rain showers and breezy conditions.

For now, residents can enjoy several days of dry, fall-like weather before keeping a close eye on what could become a prolonged stretch of stormy conditions heading into the weekend.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

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