Late-week warmth, more weekend rain

LATE WEEK WARMTH

Above average highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday. A mix of sun and clouds today will make way to mainly cloudy and humid conditions tomorrow.

Scattered showers will develop Thursday afternoon, primarily north and west of Boston initially. That rain will pass over MA in the evening and night with an average of 0.1-0.25″ and locally higher totals up to 0.5″ (most likely in parts of NH and ME). Although a shower may linger early Friday morning over the Cape, skies will quickly brighten up across the region.

MORE WEEKEND RAIN

Bet on Saturday for your outdoor plans this weekend. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s, but dry weather and partly to mostly sunny skies will last.

Expect a rainy Sunday. Totals are still up in the air, but many tools are pointing at 0.5″ or more. Right now it’s an all-day risk, but the timeline should come into better focus over the next couple days.

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