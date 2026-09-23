‘Unreal’: Man says masked moped riders chased him, smashed his Tesla in violent road rage attack

BOSTON — A Boston man says he was punched through his car window and chased through the streets by a group of masked moped and dirt-bike riders in a violent road rage attack now under investigation by Boston police.

Jestoni Nguyen said the terrifying confrontation happened last Wednesday after he was struck by a moped while trying to make a left turn from Geneva Avenue onto Olney Street in Dorchester.

“I could feel the bump, the impact when he collided into me,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said he pulled over to check the damage when five young men on mopeds or dirt bikes suddenly surrounded his Tesla.

He said one of the riders became angry after his moped was damaged and began attacking him.

“He started punching me, punching my face,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said the man punched him through his open car window.

He then tried to drive away.

That’s when, Nguyen said, the group began throwing rocks at his Tesla as they chased him through the neighborhood.

Two of the car’s windows were shattered and a side-view mirror was damaged.

“He take some big rocks, bunch of rocks here initially when I was driving away from him and hitting the side view mirror,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said all five suspects were wearing ski masks, making it difficult for him to identify them.

He called 911, but by the time Boston police arrived, the group had already left the area.

Boston police confirmed they are actively investigating the assault and are looking for surveillance video that could help identify the suspects.

Nguyen said he hopes city leaders and police take additional steps to address illegal or dangerous moped and scooter activity before someone else is hurt.

“They don’t be proactive in seizing the moped, scooter,” Nguyen said. “They wait until somebody get attack, get hurt and get their personal property damaged like this.”

Nguyen said he has limited coverage through his car insurance and expects to pay out of pocket for at least some of the damage to his Tesla.

“It was very unreal for me, man,” Nguyen said. “I never thought I’d be a victim of a violent road rage crime like this.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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