Recall alert: 38K magnetic stick figures recalled

Colerinsec recalled 38,507 magnetic humanoid toy sets because their magnets can come loose and be swallowed.

The toy sets included 30 figures in several colors and measured 2.7 inches tall and 2.5 inches wide. The magnets are in the toy’s hands and feet, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported.

They come in a box with “Jerify” and the number “X003ADA3TD” on a sticker.

They were sold on Amazon from October 2022 to May 2026 for about $21, the CPSC said.

If you have the toy, you should take it away from children and contact Colerinsec for a refund. You’ll need to throw them away and take a photo of them being disposed of, then email the photo to the company.

For more information, reach out to Colerinsec by email.

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