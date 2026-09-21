On your radar: Potential coastal storm could bring days of rain, strong winds to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A strengthening coastal storm could bring several days of soaking rain, strong winds, and dangerous coastal conditions to Massachusetts starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Boston 25 has issued a Weather Alert as forecasters track a storm expected to develop offshore and linger near New England, potentially impacting travel, beaches, and coastal communities.

Current projections call for periods of rain from Friday through Sunday. While the storm’s exact track and intensity remain uncertain, rainfall totals could range from 1 to 2 inches inland, with 2 to 5 inches possible along the coast and across Cape Cod.

After a brief early sprinkle, get set for a breezy, cool, partly cloudy stretch. 🚨 Pay attention to the Friday-weekend forecast for a possible coastal storm with rain, wind, waves. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/YHLkon6gLh — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 21, 2026

In addition to heavy rain, strong winds may create concerns statewide. Wind storms can be particularly problematic this time of year because many trees are still fully leafed, making them more susceptible to damage and increasing the risk of scattered power outages.

Residents are also being encouraged to secure outdoor decorations, including Halloween and fall displays, ahead of expected gusty conditions Friday and Saturday.

Along the coastline, rough surf and dangerous rip currents are expected.

Forecasters are also monitoring the potential for coastal flooding and beach erosion, especially during times of high tide. Gale-force, or even storm-force, winds may develop over coastal waters, creating hazardous conditions for mariners.

“The coastal storm could linger for days...There’s a lot to watch with this one,” Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her Monday forecast. “The problem is we don’t know quite how close this is going to be.”

The forecast will continue to be refined over the coming days as meteorologists better understand the storm’s track and strength.

Stay with Boston 25 News and the Boston 25 Weather Team for updates as the weekend forecast takes shape.

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