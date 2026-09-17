7 Massachusetts residents land on Forbes’ 2026 list of 400 richest Americans

BOSTON — Seven Massachusetts residents are among the richest people in America, according to Forbes’ 2026 list of the nation’s wealthiest individuals.

Forbes says its annual ranking captures each person’s wealth as of Sept. 4, 2026. At the top of the rankings is Elon Musk, who reportedly has a net worth of $908 billion, making him America’s richest person.

The Bay Staters who ranked among Forbes’ top 400 are as follows.

Abigail Johnson

Leading the group from Massachusetts is Fidelity Investments CEO and Chairwoman Abigail Johnson, who ranks 25th on the list with a net worth of $41.6 billion.

Johnson took over leadership of the company from her father in 2014 and has helped oversee one of the nation’s largest financial services firms.

Edward Johnson IV

Edward Johnson IV ranks 73rd among the richest Americans with a net worth of $16.3 billion.

He is the grandson of Edward Johnson II, who founded Fidelity Investments in 1946.

Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ranks 81st on the list, with a reported net worth of $15.2 billion.

Kraft bought the New England Patriots for $172 million in 1994.

The team is now worth over $10 billion and has won six Super Bowl rings.

Elizabeth Johnson

Elizabeth Johnson ranks 89th on the list with a net worth of $14.4 billion.

She is Edward Johnson II’s granddaughter.

Jim Davis & family

Jim Davis ranks 256th on the list with a net worth of $6.7 billion.

Davis bought a small Boston shoemaker in 1972 and turned it into $9.2 billion (2025 sales) New Balance.

Robert Hale Jr.

Hale ranks 261st on the list with a net worth of $6.5 billion.

Hale is the founder and CEO of wholesale telecommunications provider Granite Telecommunications.

Amos Hostetter Jr.

Hostetter made a fortune in the 1990s as a cable TV pioneer and is now most active in philanthropy.

To view Forbes’ top 400 list of names, click here.

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