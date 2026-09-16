Community mourning sudden death of Needham High School student

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Needham community is in mourning following the sudden death of a high school student.

In a heartfelt letter sent to Needham Public Schools families, Superintendent Dan Gutekanst announced that Needham High School junior Elijah Chen died suddenly on Monday.

“It is with profound sadness that I share that Needham High School junior Elijah Chen died suddenly yesterday,” Gutekanst wrote. “News like this is difficult to share, especially when it involves a young person.”

Gutekanst said Chen had many friends on the football and track teams, as well as two younger siblings who attend middle school in town.

Administration and staff are supporting students in Chen’s classes, and the district will continue to offer guidance and counseling services as necessary, according to Gutekanst. The Needham Police Department also made their emotional support dogs, Rocket and Ghost, available.

Gutekanst shared resources for parents and families to help children who are grieving.

“Please join me in offering prayers and support to Elijah’s family,” Gutekanst concluded.

Specific details surrounding Chen’s death weren’t available.

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