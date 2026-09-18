‘Didn’t have any doubts’: Holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy trial speaks out

The lone holdout juror in the dramatic Lindsay Clancy mistrial is speaking out, defending his choice not to join the 11 other jurors in finding the Duxbury woman not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of her three children.

“I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence presented,” Michael Péguy Desronvil said in a statement through his attorney Friday. “Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned.”

Desronvil’s attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, identified himself as the former juror’s legal representative on social media Thursday night.

In the post, Paltzik calls the juror an “American Hero” as well as a “Champion of Justice.”

Paltzik also had a message for those who have been critical of the holdout juror.

“Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond,” Paltzik said in his post.

Paltzik also gave an update on his client’s safety.

“He is presently safe and sound at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England.”

In a follow-up post, Paltzik informed the public that there is currently no official GiveSendGo or GoFundMe set up for his client.

“Any and All GiveSendGo or GoFundMe accounts that purport to be operating on behalf of our courageous lone holdout juror American Hero and Champion of Justice are 100% FAKE, or at minimum, were created by well-meaning individuals who we are not yet in touch with. We are in the process of arranging for appropriate and proper measures in this regard.”

The high-profile murder trial ended in a mistrial on September 4 after several days of deliberation by the jurors.

Clancy was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her three children.

Cora, Dawson and Callan were all under the age of 5 when they were found strangled to death in the basement of the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023.

Clancy’s defense argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings and had been overmedicated.

Prosecutors argued that Clancy planned the killings and should be held criminally responsible, pointing to her decision to send her husband out to get takeout and medication shortly before the children were killed.

The jury began deliberating after seven weeks of testimony and arguments. The jurors deliberated for about 37 hours over seven days and told the judge three times they were unable to reach a verdict.

Clancy’s attorneys are pursuing a potential double jeopardy challenge after the mistrial.

The double jeopardy clause protects defendants from being tried twice for the same offense under certain circumstances. Clancy’s attorneys are expected to argue that legal issues stemming from her mistrial should prevent a retrial.

Clancy’s case is due back in court on September 29.

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