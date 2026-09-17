Recall alert: 195K heated blankets, pads sold on Amazon recalled due to burn, fire risk

Nearly 200,000 heated blankets sold on Amazon were recalled because of potential burn or fire hazards.

The recall affected 195,000 JKMAX Heated Blankets and Heating Pads because the internal wire heating elements can overheat, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release.

The following models are part of the recall:

JKMAX-002

JKMAX-7284B

JKMAX-6284B

JKMAX-10090B

JKMAX-8490B

JKMAX-6284B

You can find the model numbers on the back of the remote and on a label on the packaging.

They were sold in blue, gray, brown, or red and in various sizes on Amazon from September 2022 to July 2026.

The CPSC said there were 577 reports of the blankets or pads smoking, melting, or burning, resulting in 53 burn injuries.

If you have the recalled blankets or pads, contact JKMax for a refund.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 800-917-5732, by email or online.

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