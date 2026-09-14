Passenger removed from flight after allegedly removing clothes

A female passenger onboard a recent American Airlines flight was removed from the plane after allegedly taking off her clothing mid-flight.

Fox News reported that the woman, who was not identified, disrobed and behaved indecently during Flight 1779, which had left Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Sept. 11.

It left at 9 p.m. ET, about two hours after its planned departure time, and landed in Miami at 11:23 p.m.

While the flight was in the air, flight attendants alerted the cockpit to a disturbance.

Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) logs, published by AirLive, indicated the lead flight attendant said a female passenger had removed all over her clothing and had engaged in indecent acts in the view of others, Fox News reported.

The incident was reported to American Airlines’ Integrated Operations Center, and law enforcement was alerted.

The flight did not need to be diverted, according to AirLive.

When Flight 1779 landed, sheriff’s deputies with Miami-Dade County were waiting at the gate and the passenger was taken into custody.

American Airlines confirmed there was an incident during the flight and released a statement to USA Today, which read, “The individual was removed from the aircraft. The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank our crew members for their professionalism.”

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to the plane “regarding a disturbance on board.”

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the disturbance happened in flight, which prompted MDSO to reach out to the FBI,” officials said. The FBI is now investigating, according to USA Today

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