1 of 3 victims killed in NH motorcycle wreck was a Cape Cod DPW employee, town says

DENNIS, Mass. — One of the three victims killed in a violent motorcycle wreck in New Hampshire over the weekend was identified Monday as a DPW employee in town on Cape Cod.

Cameron Mosher, 28, of Dennis, worked for the Dennis Department of Public Works for six years, the town said in a statement.

“The Dennis Department of Public Works regrets to share the loss of Cameron Mosher,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the Mosher family and our Department of Public Works colleagues and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Dennis Department of Public Works also noted that Mosher’s father currently serves with the Dennis Fire Department.

Grief counselors and a chaplain will be available for town workers.

Officers responding to a report of a motorcycle crash in the area of Route 3 in Laconia near The Looney Bin Bar & Grill around 11 p.m. found two motorcycles down in the roadway, according to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield.

0 of 5 Three killed in Laconia motorcycle crash (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Three killed in Laconia motorcycle crash (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Three killed in Laconia motorcycle crash (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Three killed in Laconia motorcycle crash (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings) Three killed in Laconia motorcycle crash (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings)

“There was a large debris field, and officers attempted to help several of the victims,” Canfield said. “Upon arrival of EMS, three of them were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The other crash victims were identified as Miles Collette, 32, of Gilford, New Hampshire, and Jeanine Fereshetian, 33, of Laconia, New Hampshire. A fourth victim, a woman who hasn’t been identified, was flown to Concord Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Canfield said there were no immediate indications that speed or alcohol factored into the crash, although the investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group