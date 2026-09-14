President Trump says he won’t intervene in Lindsay Clancy case after mistrial

DUXBURY, Mass. — President Donald Trump said Monday that he does not plan to intervene in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children before attempting to take her own life.

Speaking to reporters before departing Ireland, Trump was asked, “Lindsay Clancy’s attorney last week asked you to pardon her. Is that under consideration?”

Trump said the case is a “state situation,” indicating he does not believe there is a federal role in the prosecution.

“It’s a very sad situation...There is no winner there,” Trump said. “It’s 3 children are dead, so I don’t know, but it’s actually a state situation, you know, not a federal.”

The comments come after Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, urged the president to consider granting a pardon following the dramatic end to Clancy’s high-profile murder trial.

“I appreciate that he feels that way, but he’s a good attorney,” Trump said of Reddington. “I’ve heard from other people he’s a very good attorney. I hope they can work it out. That’s something they have to work out. It’s very sad.

Earlier this month, Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after jurors reported they were hopelessly deadlocked and unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The jury deliberated for several days before informing the court that further discussions would not resolve the impasse.

Clancy is charged in the deaths of her three children at the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023. The case has drawn national attention and prompted intense debate over mental health, criminal responsibility, and postpartum conditions.

After the mistrial, questions remain about the prosecution’s future. The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office has not yet announced whether it plans to retry the case.

A court hearing is scheduled for later this month, where both sides are expected to address next steps in the case.

Clancy remains at Tewksbury State Hospital.

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