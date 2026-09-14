‘Shall be a sight’: Iconic Britpop band reveals tour with 3 Gillette Stadium shows

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One of the most iconic Britpop bands is returning to the live stage in 2027 with three planned shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Oasis, which formed in Manchester, England, and quickly became one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, is visiting Massachusetts next August.

“After a period of reflection, the most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people,” a Monday statement announcing the tour reads. “Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”

The band is slated to perform at Gillette on Aug. 10, 13, and 14.

Las Vegas is the only other American city that brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will visit with their bandmates.

Other worldwide stops include Glasgow, Manchester, Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Ireland, and Knebworth.

To get a chance to buy tickets, fans must register before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, according to Live Nation. Successful applicants will receive a unique, non-transferable code to access an allocated on-sale window.

Oasis is best known for anthemic rock songs such as “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Champagne Supernova,” “Live Forever,” and “Supersonic.”

Liam and Noel ended their famous feud and announced their return to Oasis in August 2024.

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